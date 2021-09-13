Nelson police seeking driver after hit and run with cyclist

A cyclist has escaped serious injury after being struck in a hit and run incident in Nelson this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to a cyclist who was struck by a car on Maitai Valley Road at around 5:40am.
The cyclist was not serious injured, however the driver did not stop to assist them and left the scene heading towards Nelson.
The car involved is thought to be a red Mazda missing a wing mirror.
Police would like to hear from anyone who is aware of a vehicle that matches this description.
They would also like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police on 105 quoting P047913626.