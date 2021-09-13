Nelson police seeking driver after hit and run with cyclist

A cyclist has escaped serious injury after being struck in a hit and run incident in Nelson this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a cyclist who was struck by a car on Maitai Valley Road at around 5:40am.

The cyclist was not serious injured, however the driver did not stop to assist them and left the scene heading towards Nelson.

The car involved is thought to be a red Mazda missing a wing mirror.

Police would like to hear from anyone who is aware of a vehicle that matches this description.

They would also like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the crash.