TODAY |

Nelson police seeking driver after hit and run with cyclist

Source:  1 NEWS

A cyclist has escaped serious injury after being struck in a hit and run incident in Nelson this morning.

File image: Bike crash. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were alerted to a cyclist who was struck by a car on Maitai Valley Road at around 5:40am.

The cyclist was not serious injured, however the driver did not stop to assist them and left the scene heading towards Nelson.

The car involved is thought to be a red Mazda missing a wing mirror.

Police would like to hear from anyone who is aware of a vehicle that matches this description.

They would also like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police on 105 quoting P047913626.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Nelson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
2
Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week
3
One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk
4
Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week

Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
01:20

Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland

Hawke's Bay woman celebrates birthday with $1m Lotto win