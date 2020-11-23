TODAY |

Nelson Police seek information after woman allegedly attacked walking home

Source:  1 NEWS

Detectives in Nelson Bays investigating a serious assault which took place early this morning are asking for the public's help. 

Source: File image

A Motueka woman was allegedly attacked as she walked home between 2am and 2.30am.

The incident allegedly occurred somewhere between High and Thorp streets, or between Greenwood and Tudor streets.

Detectives are particularly interested in the area in or around Wilkinson St to Ledger Ave, Goodman Drive and Ledger Goodman Park.

Should anyone find a pair of dark tights, red socks and cell phone, or heard or saw something of concern around that time, please call 105 and quote the file number 210704/5199.

New Zealand
Nelson
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Almost 2000 MIQ rooms empty as Kiwis struggle to secure places
2
Fonterra says global dairy prices are pushing up cost of cheese
3
Nelson Police seek information after woman allegedly attacked walking home
4
Exclusive: Whistleblower shares images of filthy conditions at Talley's factory
5
Papalii leaves media in stitches after cheeky dig at Josh Kronfeld
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fonterra says global dairy prices are pushing up cost of cheese

Wellington City Council applies to remove caveat at Shelly Bay housing development
10:48

'We can't keep it out forever' - Sir Peter Gluckman on Covid and re-opening NZ's borders

Large number of Kiwis choosing not get Covid-19 test when sick, survey finds