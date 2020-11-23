Nelson Police seek information after woman allegedly attacked walking home

Detectives in Nelson Bays investigating a serious assault which took place early this morning are asking for the public's help.

Source: File image

A Motueka woman was allegedly attacked as she walked home between 2am and 2.30am.

The incident allegedly occurred somewhere between High and Thorp streets, or between Greenwood and Tudor streets.

Detectives are particularly interested in the area in or around Wilkinson St to Ledger Ave, Goodman Drive and Ledger Goodman Park.