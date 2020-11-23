TODAY |

Nelson police investigating 'serious assault' of woman

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating the serious assault of a 29-year-old woman in Richmond, Nelson.

Source: File image

Police say the assault occurred around 1.30am on Sunday 18 July and the woman did not require medical attention at the time.

"However, this was an extremely traumatic experience and she has been offered support through Victim Support services," police said in a statement.

Police want to hear from residents and anyone else who was in the general area of Cautley Street and Hunt Street prior to and around this time, and may have seen or heard anything that may assist in their investigation.

The offender is described as being tall, with a solid build and wearing dark coloured clothing at the time, police say.

There will be a noticeable police presence in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.

"We will be carrying out a canvass of all homes in the area and we are particularly interested in obtaining any CCTV footage."

If anyone has information relating to the incident, they can contact police on 105 quoting file number 210720/9908.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Nelson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tauranga, Whakatāne hospitals declare state of emergency over RSV outbreak
2
Missing six-year-old boy found, Napier police say
3
Video shows shocking conditions Covid patients face in Fiji hospital
4
'Backyard' Brisbane Olympics gives 'enormous opportunities' to NZ
5
Police car crashes with another vehicle as it travels to incident with sirens on
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:31

Over 170 Talley's staff injured at three sites in one year, probe reveals

Government’s Three Waters reforms could hinge on Auckland – Luxon

Eli Epiha denies 'hunting' Constable David Goldfinch in trial

Changes to MIQ for vaccinated travellers 'quite a way' off - Hipkins