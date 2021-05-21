TODAY |

Nelson police after man who tried to entice girl, 10, into 4WD

Nelson police are after sightings of a man who tried to entice a 10-year-old Mapua girl into his 4WD.

The girl was walking along Aranui Rd about 4.30pm yesterday when the man in a black 4WD reportedly approached her.

This was near the intersection of Toru St and Aranui Rd.

She refused to get into his vehicle and made it safely home. 

The black 4WD he was driving had a spare wheel on the back and bull bars with spotlights on the front. 

He is described as being in his 40s with curly red hair, of thin build and pale skin.

Anyone with information can call 105, quoting event number P047044956. 

