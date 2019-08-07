Nelson pair's hostile letters to doctors among police infringements

Two people delivering threatening letters in Nelson and an Auckland gym welcoming customers are among those who were issued infringements by police as the country saw out its 10th day of lockdown on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Nelson pair were served a warning notice following reports from local doctors regarding distressing letters received since the country went into Alert Level 4, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said Friday in a statement.

"While the letters themselves do not appear to constitute a criminal offence, the contents of the letters have been extremely distressing for the recipients, and further complaints are being investigated which are likely to result in more infringement notices," Coster said.

A warning notice was also served to a manager of an Auckland gym on Thursday after a number of people had set up make-shift accommodation and were training during level 4.

Meanwhile, multiple vehicles were turned away on Thursday after being stopped at checkpoints in Northland District.

Coster said "some of the more creative excuses" provided by drivers included the delivery of an off-road vehicle, rare goose eggs, and puppy food.

A 21-year-man appeared in the Whangārei District Court Thursday charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of an offensive weapon and breaching the Health Act 1956 after his vehicle was searched at a checkpoint.



Coster said police are "overall happy with the level of compliance seen from drivers", however.



Offences and formal warnings issued



As of 5pm on Thursday, 79 people have been charged with a total of 85 offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 restrictions came into effect last week.



The arrests were primarily due to protest activity in the first few days of Alert Level 4 and “other intentional behaviour in breach of the restrictions”, Coster said.

Of the 85 charges filed, 56 are for failing to comply with order, 16 were for failure to comply with direction, prohibition or restriction, 11 were for Health Act breaches, and two were for assaulting, threatening, hindering or obstructing an enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 250 formal warnings were issued to 248 people.



Of that number, 91 were for failing to comply with order, 93 for failing to comply with direction, prohibition or restriction, 63 were for Health Act breaches, and three were for assaulting, threatening, hindering or obstructing an enforcement officer.



Meanwhile, police on Thursday issued 1213 infringements nationwide since officers began issuing infringements for Covid-19 breaches on August 19. The majority of the infringements were for people undertaking non-essential movement outside their home.



Online Breaches



Police have also received a total of 10,239 105-online breach notifications, of which 6196 were about a gathering, 3075 were about a business, and 968 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 6614 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (4665) of calls were requests for information, and 1949 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.



In spite of the offences, Coster said police "remain pleased with the overall response to the Alert Level 4 restrictions".

"I want to acknowledge all our staff, both out and about in the community and those playing critical support roles, for their huge effort and outstanding commitment to keeping the community safe over the past 10 days.

"I am proud of the way our staff have conducted themselves, and used our education and encouragement-first approach, to ensure the community is safe and feels safe.”

Breakdown of offences