Nelson mum diagnosed with bowel cancer days after giving birth

A Nelson family living through “anyone’s worst nightmare” has been overwhelmed with support since opening up about their ordeal.



Chloe Mytton with her husband Shannon. Source: Supplied

Only days after giving birth to her third child in August Chloe Mytton was admitted to intensive care with a fever and low energy levels. She was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer which has spread to her liver.



The family says their whole world came “crashing down” at the diagnosis with doctors telling them the cancer isn’t curable. They plan to use chemotherapy to shrink the cancer and prolong her life.

But family say they don’t want to settle for that. Chloe’s sister Fern told 1News because it’s an aggressive form of cancer they have to act quickly.

A Givealittle page has been set up to cover the costs of any necessary treatment as well as practical expenses.



“We need everyone to give a little just to help cover the immense amount of financial stress that this situations poses on our family from keeping their home running and supporting the medical needs,” Fern says.

Chloe’s husband Shannon has left work to care for Chloe and the children. Quinn is six-years-old, Oakley four-years-old and Marlin just over a month old.



The family’s story clearly touching a chord with the public. The Givealittle page was only set up on Thursday evening and by Friday lunchtime already more than $68,000 has been donated to the family.



The comments on the page showing donations from all over the world, with many people donating on behalf of people they know who have battled cancer too.

