Nelson man sentenced for shooting kea dead

A Nelson man has been sentenced today for shooting a kea dead.

Source: 1 NEWS

Robert Derek Aberson pled guilty in the Nelson District Court on a charge of unlawfully hunting or killing absolutely protected wildlife, namely kea, in breach of the Wildlife Act 1953.

He was sentenced to 200 hours community service.

The Department of Conservation welcomed the conviction, calling Mr Aberson's actions "unacceptable".

"Kea are unique as the world's only alpine parrot and they have a conservation status of nationally endangered. Their numbers today are estimated to be less than 5000 – a fraction of what their numbers once were," Acting Motueka Operations Manager Kath Inwood said.

DOC prosecuted Mr Aberson after he admitted shooting at kea on his property in August last year. Mr Aberson told DOC staff he had killed one of the kea with a .22 air rifle.

Mr Aberson said he had shot at the kea because up to eight kea were causing damage at his property.

Ms Inwood says if people are concerned about kea behaviour around their properties they should contact DOC or the Kea Conservation Trust.