Nelson man to raffle prize possession to help fund best mates cancer treatment

A Nelson man is selling his prized possession to help keep his best mate alive.

Craig Gray suffers from Mantel cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer, and in April was given just two weeks to live.

Thanks to a special drug he's still here.

However, the Ibrutinib drug which he sources from Bangladesh comes at a price of $300 a week.

With costs mounting up, Mr Gray's best friend Bevan Muollo came up with an idea to fundraise by selling his beloved boat in a raffle.

"I can't afford to help him out with cash, so I thought what an expendable asset of mine is?" Mr Muollo told Seven Sharp.

At first Mr Gray tried to talk his mate out of it, but Mr Muollo wouldn't budge.

"I'd much rather lie on a beach and watch him go past with his kids, but he wouldn't take no for an answer," Mr Gray said of the generous offer.

The raffle will be drawn at Richmond Police Station on December 6 and a Givealittle page has also been setup for Mr Gray's treatment.

Craig Gray’s funds for the drugs he need were running out so Bevan Muollo stepped in. Source: Seven Sharp
