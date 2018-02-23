Nelson man fined $300 for failing to fill out census forms

A Nelson man has been fined $300 for failing to fill out his 2018 census forms.

Owen Houliston faced two charges of neglecting or refusing to fill in the individual and dwelling forms .

He did not show up at the Nelson District Court today, and was absent for an earlier appearance on May 15.

Judge Jane Farish said it was clear Mr Houliston "doesn’t want to comply" with the process.

She ordered he pay $150 for each of the charges as well as court costs.

Mr Houliston is one of 60 cases which Statistics New Zealand is pursuing throughout the country.

The latest census saw its lowest response in 50 years, with more than 700,000 New Zealanders not completing their census forms.