Nelson locals take Santa Parade to Gabby, after rare condition left young Kiwi too sick to attend original event

Jessica Roden, 1 News Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Christmas has come early for Nelson 10-year-old Gabby Stephens who has a condition so rare she’s one in a million.

Ten-year-old Gabby Stephens was too sick for last week’s parade so organisers hatched a special plan. Source: 1 NEWS

Gabby was too sick to attend last week’s Santa Parade. So, organisers decided to bring the parade to her today. 

More than 30 floats and vehicles flooded the streets of Stoke, to the excitement of Gabby, her family and neighbours.

Santa Parade organiser Murray Leanings says he was overwhelmed with volunteers.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to spread a little Christmas magic and bring the parade to Gabby."

Six years ago, Gabby was diagnosed with a rare premature-ageing disorder known as dyskeratosis congenita.

Gabby’s mum Megan says it makes her tired, easily sick and her bones very fragile.

"It’s like she’s 10 but she’s in the body of a 120 year old."

Her condition means Christmas is a special time of year for the family.

"It is life limiting and we just don’t know what’s going to happen," Megan says. "Every Christmas is special and we just don’t take anything for granted."

Today, the family’s street was packed with bagpipes, Irish dancers, police, firemen on stilts and plenty more.

Afterwards, Gabby says it was more than she expected.

"Thank you for coming and I can’t believe how many actually came."

Jessica Roden
