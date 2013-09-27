 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nelson industrial fire extinguished

share

Source:

NZN

A fire at an industrial property in Nelson has been put out.

Fire generic

File picture.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews responded to a fire at a commercial property on Pascoe Street, not far from the city's airport, about 4.15am today.

On arrival the fire was found "going well" and a couple of fire trucks were needed to control the blaze, a Fire Emergency NZ spokesman says.

The fire has been put out and the cause will be investigated.

Related

Nelson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Hospital breakfast given to Aussie teen with food allergies contributing factor in his death

00:18
2
The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

3

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

05:15
4
Rae Gill fell victim to a sophisticated scam after her emails to a Norwegian company were hijacked.

Hacking heartbreak - whale adventure company loses thousands to scammers

00:15
5
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

00:18
The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

The 71-Test prop has decided to hang up his All Blacks boots, but he's still going on one last crusade in Super Rugby this year.

01:53
Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins and Mark Mitchell are the contenders.

LIVE: Countdown to National Party leadership vote, with decision set for midday today

The 56-member caucus will meet at 10.30am when the five candidates get their last chance to pitch for the job ahead of a secret ballot.

01:12
Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are all vying to be the next National Party leader.

National Party to vote for new leader to take on Jacinda Ardern's government today

The five contenders will have just a few minutes each to make their final pitches to colleagues.

03:31
Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, upset Celine Dion fans were on the line to Fair Go, angry about the prices of re-sale seats.

'I want to know how Ticketmaster can allow this to happen?' – fans angry as Celine Dion tickets hit re-sale site, moments after going live

Hundreds who missed tickets have contacted Fair Go after discovering plenty available at inflated prices.

04:35
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

Jeremy Wells goes speed dating with National's Steven Joyce – 'The mind boggles'

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 