Nelson industrial fire extinguished

A fire at an industrial property in Nelson has been put out.
Fire crews responded to a fire at a commercial property on Pascoe Street, not far from the city's airport, about 4.15am today.
On arrival the fire was found "going well" and a couple of fire trucks were needed to control the blaze, a Fire Emergency NZ spokesman says.
The fire has been put out and the cause will be investigated.
