Nelson doctor convicted for secret toilet filming named

A Nelson cardiologist has lost his six month battle to stop his name from being published after he was convicted of secretly filming women using the toilet.

Sam Wilson was sentenced to seven months' home detention in January after pleading guilty to eight charges.

These involved making intimate visual recordings of women in a toilet or changing room at Nelson Hospital and in a toilet at his home.

He appealed a decision to waive his name suppression to the High Court.

Today, Justice David Collins upheld the original decision allowing his name to be published.

The judge said while doing this would cause distress to the surgeon's family, this fell well short of causing him extreme hardship.