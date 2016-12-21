Nelson dairy producer wants to be the 'craft beer of the milk category'

Julian Reine's vision is to a see a return to old-fashioned, non-homogenised milk in glass bottles, and his product is already on the shelves.

It's called Aunt Jeans - the name harks back to a time when "everyone had an Aunt Jean".

"I don't want to take on Fonterra or any of the big boys," he says.

"We are trying to find a niche, we believe the niche is there."

The entire cow-to-bottle process is carried out on Mr Reine's Nelson farm, including pasteurisation, but for commercial reasons, he preferred to keep the bottling process a secret.

He believes that milk from glass bottles gives a better flavour.

"High quality products come out of glass," he says.

"It's a lot better for the milk, it keeps it colder for longer and it tastes so much better."