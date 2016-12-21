 

Nelson dairy producer wants to be the 'craft beer of the milk category'

Julian Reine's vision is to a see a return to old-fashioned, non-homogenised milk in glass bottles, and his product is already on the shelves.

The glass bottles disappeared from New Zealand 20 odd years ago but that may be about to change.
It's called Aunt Jeans - the name harks back to a time when "everyone had an Aunt Jean".

"I don't want to take on Fonterra or any of the big boys," he says.

"We are trying to find a niche, we believe the niche is there."

The entire cow-to-bottle process is carried out on Mr Reine's Nelson farm, including pasteurisation, but for commercial reasons, he preferred to keep the bottling process a secret.

He believes that milk from glass bottles gives a better flavour.

"High quality products come out of glass," he says.

"It's a lot better for the milk, it keeps it colder for longer and it tastes so much better."

Aunt Jeans is now available in stores at the top of South Island, as well as in Auckland, with plans to greatly expand those areas in the coming year.

