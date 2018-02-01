Nelson Civil Defence advises affected residents to get out if worried about tonight's high tide

Nelson Civil Defence are advising residents to self-evacuate and stay with friends or family if they live in low lying areas that may be affected by flooding from the massive storm slamming into the South Island today.

A Civil Defence spokesperson told 1 NEWS today that tonight's high tide may bring more issues for Nelson residents already waterlogged from this morning's storm surge.

"If you live in low lying areas that have already been affected consider going to family and friends for the night because its easier to do it now in day light than when its dark when you can't see what's going on.

"If it goes to forecast, we're hoping it wont be bad as this morning," Civil Defence Controller Roger Bell told 1 NEWS.

This afternoon the Nelson Tasman Group Emergency Operations Centre was activated and evacuations have begun in the Monaco, Ruby Bay, Mapua, Collingwood and Nelson City areas.

Civil defence centres are available for displaced residents at Monaco, Mapua and Collingwood.