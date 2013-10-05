Nelson car park robbery, assault leaves two in hospital

Two people have been hospitalised after the group they were with was attacked by a larger group of youths last night during an aggravated robbery in Nelson.

Source: 1 NEWS

A group of four were assaulted in Montgomery Square car park around 8.20pm and had property stolen from them.

Police said two of the victims were taken to Nelson Hospital to be treated for injuries they received in the attack.

"A 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and is to appear in the Nelson Youth Court," a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are continuing to locate the remaining offenders.

"There were members of the public using the car park around the time of the robbery yesterday evening, and Police ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch."