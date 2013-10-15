Nelson benefits from tourism boom, airport says best may be to come

The tourism boom is extending to the regions with Nelson Airport handling a record number of passengers in December and predicting further growth in coming months.

Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

There were with 99,464 passengers through the airport in December, the highest number to date, and up 6 per cent on December 2016, says chief executive Rob Evans.

Passenger growth from Auckland was up 8.5 per cent, from Wellington up 2.8 per cent and from Christchurch up 5.9 per cent.

Mr Evans said March was usually the airport's busiest month so the airport should reach 100,000 passengers a month in the next few months.

Air New Zealand had a record month in Nelson in December, achieving 5 per cent growth from the previous year.

Nelson is also Jetstar's busiest regional destination.

Increasing global mobility and connectivity and the strengthening global backdrop remain key drivers in New Zealand's tourism boom, ASB said after visitor figures for November were released in December.

Short-term visitor arrivals surged a further 2.5 per cent month-on-month on a seasonally-adjusted basis in November, which followed the 2.1 per cent rise in October.

Annual short-term visitor arrivals hit another new record high of 3.73 million persons.

"The allure of New Zealand as a tourism destination remains high, but a lower NZ dollar would help to boost tourism receipts and encourage more domestic tourism," ASB said.

Auckland Airport has said December and January are the busiest months of the year with international passenger numbers expected to be about 6 per cent higher than last summer.