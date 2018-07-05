Nelson Airport to remove 16 sculptures by local artists

A Nelson artist says he's disappointed that a key element of the Nelson-Tasman region will no longer feature in its main gateway.

Goddess of Flight by Fiona Sutherland. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

A $32 million upgrade of Nelson Airport is underway, and there is no room for the art works that have been showcased in the current terminal, its chief executive Rob Evans said.

Mr Evans said the new terminal, which features local timbers and a lot of glass, is a work of art in itself and does not lend itself to the sculptures which have showcased Nelson artists in the current terminal.

A report to the Tasman District Council said the airport company had offered it several sculptures which it no longer has space for.

The council is a joint shareholder in the airport company with the Nelson City Council, which has also been offered some of the art works.

The Tasman council was considering relocating Pacific Angel by Bodhi Vincent, a large carved figure in Ōāmaru stone; along with Stone Stack by Nicki Jiminez, and Darryl Frost's Rivers of the Region - a metal and stone fencing that surrounds the airport's café garden.

Mr Frost said he was disappointed it was not going to be installed in the new terminal, but he was relieved to have been given the chance to have the work relocated, rather than dumped.

He said the piece was commissioned by the Nelson Airport Company specifically.

"Nelson's been promoted for years and years through its artists, and they've [airport company] given away all the art works - all 16 of the sculptures, when all those art works could have been shifted and relocated and placed somewhere to enhance the new terminal."

Mr Frost said he was now in talks with the council about the relocation, but it was not yet clear where it would go.

He said Mr Vincent's piece was now in storage.

Another of Mr Frost's works, sculptural relief inside the terminal entrance was destined for the bus terminal in Nelson City.

"The bus terminal could be a really good spot for it, if it's placed right."

The new airport terminal and control tower under construction next to the existing terminal has been designed for growth projections out to 2035, when 1.4 million passengers a year are forecast to pass through the airport.

The current terminal was built in 1974 and 865,000 passengers passed through it in the last financial year.

The new design has been described as modular and flexible, so it could be scaled up in future.

Mr Evans said there was no specific programme to include art works in the new terminal, but he had not ruled out considering it.

"The building in itself is extraordinary and is designed to represent the region.

"It tells its own story and there's not going to be a huge amount of space for art."