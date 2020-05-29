TODAY |

Neil Finn donates proceeds of new song to help Auckland City Mission build new centre

Musician Neil Finn has donated a new song to help the Auckland City Mission complete its new $110 million facility.

Musician Neil Finn is one of many New Zealanders doing their bit to see HomeGround completed. Source: Seven Sharp

Finn told TVNZ 1’s Seven Sharp the song, called Find Your Way Home, had been years in the making.

He said he was approached to write the song for the Mission’s HomeGround project, but that penning it was daunting.

“It would be very easy to miss the mark I think. I’ve had no real experience of homelessness,” Finn said.

“But I knew that building was going to be an incredible place.”

He then called up Fleetwood Mac bandmates for help, including Mike Campbell on guitar.

“[Christine McVie] was really enamoured with [the song] and helped me with a few good ideas initially.

“I sent it to Stevie [Nicks] … she said she connected with it … the first verse really caught her attention and she really wanted to sing on it,” Finn said.

Auckland City Mission CEO Chris Farrelly said HomeGround is designed to be a permanent home.

"The answer to homelessness is home,” he said.

"All the facilities you need to support people and their needs will be in one place.”

HomeGround will contain 80 apartments, a commercial kitchen, a medical centre and detox facilities.

So far, $88 million has been raised of the $110 million.

Mr Farrelly said Finn had been helping at the Mission for years.

"What he’d do is he’d come in and strum with streeties, with those coming for a feed and just listen to stories and they’d sing together."

Find Your Way Home can be streamed on Spotify from June 2, with all proceeds going to the Auckland City Mission.

