Neil Diamond cancels NZ shows after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Music legend Neil Diamond has cancelled his upcoming New Zealand shows, and is retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. 

"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years," Diamond said in a statement released today.

"My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows."

The onset of the disease has made it difficult for the singer to travel and perform on a large scale, but he will still be able to continue writing, recording and development of new projects, the statement reads. 

As part of the New Zealand leg of Diamond's 50th Anniversary tour, he was due to perform in Christchurch on March 15 and the Mission show in Napier on March 17.

Fans who bought tickets to these shows will be able to receive refunds. 

