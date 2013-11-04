Neighbours heard baby crying after woman was allegedly shot in Tauranga last night

A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after allegedly being shot at a house in Tauranga last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbours heard a baby crying after initially hearing a gunshot at approximately 6.30pm, NZ Herald reports.

The woman was taken to Tauranga Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

"After the shot, I heard a baby crying, and lots of people yelling and screaming, including a woman who I heard say 'look what you have done'," one male neighbour told NZ Herald.

A car then drove off at speed before police arrived, residents reported.