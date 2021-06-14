Neighbour saw woman running from abandoned Wellington house fire screaming 'help me'

A man living next door to an abandoned house which caught fire last night in Wellington's Newtown says he saw a woman running out of it screaming "help me" repeatedly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dylan McIntosh told 1 NEWS he was in bed, awake, when he heard yelling and popping sounds outside.

Freaked out, he moved his car, before looking up and seeing the Hanson St house next door on fire.

"I looked up and the house was like, going up, and this chick was running out screaming. She was like 'help me, help me, help me'.

"That house is abandoned, so there shouldn't have been anyone in there."

He said her screaming "freaked" him out more than the flames.

Read more Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in 'suspicious' Wellington fire

McIntosh said she came running down some outside steps with police around her.

He believed the house was being used by squatters.

Four houses were either destroyed or badly damaged as the fire spread, with police treating the incident as suspicious.

From his backyard, McIntosh said he could see one wall of the abandoned house remaining on that side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's completely destroyed."

Firefighters had warned him the wall could collapse.

Luckily, his house did not suffer any damage in the fire, he said, but the backyard was a bit flooded from the firefighting efforts.

Another Hanson St resident, Greg Bodnar, also said he was glad his house had escaped the flames.

"We have a place to stay tonight, even if it is a bit smokey. That's not always the case for other people."

His partner had woken him up, but before they were told to evacuate they had gathered the kids as they could smell smoke, he said.

He described his girls as "brave" and said he would assess any kind of damage in his home.