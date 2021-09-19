TODAY |

Neighbour feels 'so sorry' for family of driver killed in Auckland crash

Source:  1 NEWS

A man woken by a fatal high-speed crash in an Auckland suburb overnight says he feels "so sorry" for the family of the dead driver.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A driver died in Auckland’s Mt Roskill after an overnight crash, leaving those in the community shaken. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man, driving a late-model BMW, died after his car hit several power poles and a building.

They believe it had been travelling at speed when it crashed on Dominion Rd in Mt Roskill around 1.30am Sunday.

It was not being chased, but police were observing it on cameras.

Charles Dodd was woken by the crash, and came onto the street in his pyjamas, seeing smoke and wreckage. 

From a distance, he also saw the victim.

Read more
Person dies after high-speed crash in Auckland

"I think of the parents of the young man that died," he told 1News.

"To see this someone who was alive just two hours ago before the crash, he'll have a girlfriend somewhere, now he's gone just like that." 

Other neighbours spoken with say they were also woken.

Source: 1 NEWS

Some were still waiting for their power to be reconnected. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
24 new Covid-19 community cases today
2
Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters tackle, attack cops, causing broken bones
3
Man in Mt Eden prison tests positive for Covid-19
4
Health officials 'cautiously optimistic' Delta outbreak is under control
5
Search continues for Thomas Phillips and children
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

24 new Covid-19 community cases today

Full video: Ardern gives Covid-19 case update as Auckland waits for tomorrow's lockdown decision

Winston Peters has 'serious worry' about Govt's handling of Covid pandemic

Luxon defends Collins' leadership despite poor polling