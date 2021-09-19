Neighbour feels 'so sorry' for family of driver killed in Auckland crash

A man woken by a fatal high-speed crash in an Auckland suburb overnight says he feels "so sorry" for the family of the dead driver.

Police say the man, driving a late-model BMW, died after his car hit several power poles and a building.

They believe it had been travelling at speed when it crashed on Dominion Rd in Mt Roskill around 1.30am Sunday.

It was not being chased, but police were observing it on cameras.

Charles Dodd was woken by the crash, and came onto the street in his pyjamas, seeing smoke and wreckage.

From a distance, he also saw the victim.

"I think of the parents of the young man that died," he told 1News.

"To see this someone who was alive just two hours ago before the crash, he'll have a girlfriend somewhere, now he's gone just like that."

Other neighbours spoken with say they were also woken.

