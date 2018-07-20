 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Neighbour describes hearing ‘large bang’ as man shot in South Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The man spoke to 1 NEWS today after the July 19 incident in Manurewa.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Scene of double-fatal crash in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched video: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

3
Police car generic.

Medical event disrupts traffic in Wellington


04:35
4
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


04:14
5
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.


Scene of double-fatal crash in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today about the Pakuranga crash.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

The victim is in Middlemore Hospital after the Manurewa incident last night.

02:14
Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.

Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.