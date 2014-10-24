'Negotiations are potentially more contentious' - NZ to face tougher road to EU free trade deal

New Zealand could face a slightly bumpier road to settle a free trade deal with the European Union compared to Australia.

Tom Vandenkendelaere, a Belgian MP in the European Parliament says there is a bigger focus on food for the New Zealand deal whereas a potential Australian agreement would be much broader particularly around service exports.

"Because of the agriculture aspect for New Zealand the negotiations are potentially more contentious," he told NZN in Strasbourg, France.

"I think in that sense negotiations could be approached in a more critical manner by the European public than might be the case with the Australians."

Agriculture tariffs and quotas in particular for beef, lamb and dairy products like butter from New Zealand are expected to be among the hot button issues during trade talks.

There has been a backlash against free trade agreements from some quarters in the EU and a deal with Canada was almost derailed last year at the eleventh hour when a Belgium regional parliament initially refused to sign off.

A dozen odd Belgium municipalities including the historic Flemish city of Ghent have declared themselves free-zones against a potential US-EU free trade deal.

Negotiations on that agreement stalled last year.

Mr Vandenkendelaere reckons there are lessons for NZ in the Canadian and American trade deal sagas.

NZ and the EU needed to be proactive about rallying public support for the deal.

"I have big pressure from my dairy producers to follow the negotiations with NZ critically," he said.

It was important to highlight existing success stories Mr Vandenkendelaere said, pointing to a Belgian-Dutch consortium that trades and sells bovine semen in NZ.

"Apparently it's hugely successful... and these are the stories that you need to tell," he said.

"Go out to your farmers and say actually we have high potential sheep breeds and we need to export them."

Finnish MP Hannu Takkula said people in his country were generally reluctant to buy foreign meat but New Zealand's produce had a good reputation for quality.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay met with EU counterpart Cecilia Malmstrom in Brussels in March and the scope of a potential deal was finalised ahead of mandates being sought to kick start negotiations. Ms Malmstrom is expected to visit NZ later this year.

It's hoped negotiations with between New Zealand and the EU will begin by the end of this year and that a deal will be finalised in two to three years.

