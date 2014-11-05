Negotiations bear fruit for Foodstuffs North Island staff

A new agreement made between Foodstuffs North Island distribution centres and First Union, is expected to bring about positive company-wide changes to wages and contracts.

Source: 1 NEWS

Staff at the company's distribution centres will get a pay increase of up to 25 per cent over the next two years.

Some Auckland staff will see their hourly rate increase to $25 an hour and labour-hire workers will be converted to permanent employment within six months.

First Union Divisional Secretary Jared Abbott has commended the company's perseverance and constructive communication during the bargaining, which began in February.

"What's most impressive is that this deal came about from the company listening to their workforce, not from strike action."

Facebook users have praised First Union's efforts and encourage countdown to come to the party as well.

"Come on Countdown...fair pay is knocking on your door," commented one Facebook user.