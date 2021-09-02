Negative wastewater results means Northland moves to Level 3

Negative wastewater results means Northland will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59 Thursday as planned, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The region's settings will be reviewed on Monday, September 6.

Ardern said 27 extra wastewater samples taken from 26 sites across the region on Monday and Tuesday had returned negative results for Covid-19.

She said authorities had got the "extra reassurence" they needed there was no undetected transmission in the wider community.

Read more here Forty-nine new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

The region had been kept at the same level as Auckland due to a small number of cases in Warkworth, which is on Auckland’s northern border.

This includes a staff member on CHT Amberlea’s dementia ward in Algies Bay.

Exposure sites linked to this case include a Warkworth medical centre and glasshouse grower Southern Paprika.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Out of an "abundance of caution" on Wednesday, Countdown Warkworth was among a host of supermarkets retrospectively named as a location of interest after having been visited by a positive case.

Deemed "low risk, those who visited won't need to get a test, but should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Although Northland has not had a positive case in this outbreak, there are a lot of close contacts isolating there.

"I want to thank everyone in Northland for their patience as we built just that bit of extra piece of mind that everything is contained and confined within the boundaries we expect."

Ardern said northern checkpoints would be set up again at:

SH1 and Mangawhai Rd

Mangawhai Rd, north of Coal Hill Rd

Black Swamp Rd west of Rako Rd

Mangawhai Rd and Cames Rd

Mangawhai Rd and Ryan Rd