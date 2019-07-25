TODAY |

Needle exchanges programme appalled that their clients are being charged by police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
Crime and Justice

The people running the country's globally-acclaimed needle exchanges programme are dismayed police are charging their clients for possessing needles and syringes that they've obtained legally.

In response to the Aids epidemic 30 years ago, the Government set up a needle exchange programme, allowing their sale and possession.

"Don't inject, seek treatment, but if you do inject never share needles - buy your own," then Health Minister Michael Bassett said in 1987.

The programme was a success, giving users access to clean needles 24 hours a day and providing a place for them to dispose of needles safely.

The programme led to reduced HIV rates in New Zealand.

"Globally 13 per cent of the community who inject drugs have HIV, you have places in Russia where it's up to 37 per cent, we've got 0.2 per cent of our population has HIV,"  Carl Greenwood of Drugs Project told 1 NEWS.

Thirty years on, the needle exchange is appalled that police are still charging its clients for possessing needles obtained legally. 

Figures obtained by 1 NEWS reveal the police lay hundreds of charges each year for the possession of needles and syringes, although there was a sharp drop last year.

"The law changed 30 years ago, and these charges should not be on charge sheets," Mr Greenwood said.

"This is something that shouldn't be happening for our community, they have enough stigma and discrimination - they don't need more."

"It is a deeply messy and complicated situation," Greens drug reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick told 1 NEWS.

The police weren't willing to be interviewed, claiming in a statement that they have the right to prosecute.

"Essentially, if you have in your possession needles or syringes for the purposes of using illicit substances, the charge can be filed," New Zealand Police said in a statement.

The fact charges are being laid comes as news to Police Minister Stuart Nash.

"I'm not aware of that I'm afraid," Mr Nash said.

Former associate Health Minister Peter Dunne says the police are undermining the programme.    

"The fact that three or four hundred are being prosecuted each year just beggars belief as far as I'm concerned," Mr Dunne told 1 NEWS.

There are fears continuing charges could result in fewer dirty needles being disposed properly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are fears that police action is endangering the public. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
As 1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford explains, the elderly are being hit particularly hard.
Low interest rates making it tough for Kiwis trying to get ahead through saving money
2
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
Peter Ellis.
Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

US financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges found unconscious in New York cell - reports

Infant in Canterbury diagnosed with measles likely caught it in Auckland, DHB says
A check-in area has been set up so people can sign in when they arrive at Ihumātao.

Ihumātao protest: Busloads of more supporters expected from across country
06:17
The food retailer indicated ingredients included “a medium rare burger patty”.

Commerce Commission investigating Hell Pizza's alternative meat promotion