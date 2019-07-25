Needle exchanges programme appalled that their clients are being charged by police

The people running the country's globally-acclaimed needle exchanges programme are dismayed police are charging their clients for possessing needles and syringes that they've obtained legally.

In response to the Aids epidemic 30 years ago, the Government set up a needle exchange programme, allowing their sale and possession.

"Don't inject, seek treatment, but if you do inject never share needles - buy your own," then Health Minister Michael Bassett said in 1987.

The programme was a success, giving users access to clean needles 24 hours a day and providing a place for them to dispose of needles safely.

The programme led to reduced HIV rates in New Zealand.

"Globally 13 per cent of the community who inject drugs have HIV, you have places in Russia where it's up to 37 per cent, we've got 0.2 per cent of our population has HIV," Carl Greenwood of Drugs Project told 1 NEWS.

Thirty years on, the needle exchange is appalled that police are still charging its clients for possessing needles obtained legally.

Figures obtained by 1 NEWS reveal the police lay hundreds of charges each year for the possession of needles and syringes, although there was a sharp drop last year.

"The law changed 30 years ago, and these charges should not be on charge sheets," Mr Greenwood said.

"This is something that shouldn't be happening for our community, they have enough stigma and discrimination - they don't need more."

"It is a deeply messy and complicated situation," Greens drug reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick told 1 NEWS.

The police weren't willing to be interviewed, claiming in a statement that they have the right to prosecute.

"Essentially, if you have in your possession needles or syringes for the purposes of using illicit substances, the charge can be filed," New Zealand Police said in a statement.

The fact charges are being laid comes as news to Police Minister Stuart Nash.

"I'm not aware of that I'm afraid," Mr Nash said.

Former associate Health Minister Peter Dunne says the police are undermining the programme.

"The fact that three or four hundred are being prosecuted each year just beggars belief as far as I'm concerned," Mr Dunne told 1 NEWS.