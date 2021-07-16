'I need to see my family' - Nurse Jenny among those struggling to land MIQ spot

Nurse Jenny, a London-based Kiwi nurse who cared for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was hospitalised with Covid-19 last May, is among the many struggling to land a spot in New Zealand's MIQ.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jenny McGee told Seven Sharp she “seriously started to look at getting home” around January and February while Britain was “right in the midst of the second wave”.

She described jumping on the MIQ website and “at the time, there was just nothing”.

“I was desperate to get home for my Mum's birthday which was in May and I think this fed into feeling so fed up, I couldn't get home to New Zealand, the odd spot would come up and it would be for two days’ time and obviously that's not going to work with a full-time job,” she said.

McGee said Plan A involved returning to New Zealand to rest and see her family, which she called “very therapeutic but that wasn't going to happen,” after which she quickly came up with a Plan B to go to the Caribbean.

“I left it for a while and went off travelling and now I've come back and the last few weeks have been very seriously trying to get a spot and just getting nowhere.”

She said a travel agent offering a service to help her get a spot in managed isolation “emailed me in the last couple of days and said, ‘It's so hard, I think you need to do this yourself as well and get as many people as you can to try to help.’

“My Mum, even tonight, has been texting me saying apparently you can pay someone $2500 to get you an MIQ spot but it's completely unaffordable.

“I don't mind coming in and going into managed isolation and paying for it - that's not a problem, I understand - even though I'm fully vaccinated, I've never tested positive in all the hundreds of swabs I've had to date. I understand that... It's just that when will I get home? I just can't carry on … I need to see my family. My family need to see me.”

The Government said it is trying to make the MIQ booking system easier but with 5000 people attempting to secure spots per day, they say demand is the real problem.

Consumer New Zealand CEO Jon Duffy told Seven Sharp the system can be “gamed by people who have got a bit of tech-savvy and those who can afford it are taking advantage of these services offered by these people”.

“I don’t think it’s fair and I think there’d be a lot of people out there who are pretty cheesed off that the system is allowing this to happen.”

Duffy said while there’s “no harm in third parties booking for people” such as travel agents, businesses charging “extortionate rates to people to book a room” leads to a situation where “only those people who have got stacks of cash in their back pocket can get a place in MIQ”.

“That just doesn’t seem fair to me.”

He said he doesn’t believe the use of bots to secure a place in MIQ isn’t necessarily “illegal”, it could “potentially breach MIQ’s terms and conditions”.

“There are some entrepreneurial people out there who’ve got some tech-savvy, obviously, and they’ve seen an opportunity and they’re swooping on it. Whether it’s illegal or not, I don’t think so.”

Duffy said changes announced today by the head of MIQ “really depends on exactly what those changes are” to help level the playing field.

“Probably one of the worst outcomes we could see from this is if barriers are put in place but actually make it more frustrating for normal people following the normal process.