Nearly two years on from Christchurch terrorist attack, Muslim communities still feel unsafe

Nearly two years on from the Christchurch terrorist attack, the Muslim communities across the country say they still feel unsafe.

Shadia Amin, who lost her husband Ahmed Abdel-Ghany in the shootings, told 1 NEWS she wasn’t asking for much — just a feeling of safety.

“They need to be proactive,” the community advocate said of intelligence agencies.

Fifty-one people were killed when a gunman opened fire on worshippers at Christchurch's Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

Fellow advocate Rashid Omar agreed, and said he wasn't sure why that wasn't already the case.

It's a sentiment borne out in a new report detailing the findings of 33 hui the Government held with Muslim communities across the country. Here, they were told victims needed more help, and hate speech and discrimination are still widespread.

The report found many felt unsafe, didn’t trust New Zealand’s intelligence agency and experienced ongoing hate.

Last week, an online threat against mosques in Christchurch was found not by spies, but by the public who tipped off police.

A 27-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was subsequently arrested and charged with threatening to kill.

Last year, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack made 44 recommendations. The Government accepted them all and promised to deliver change.

But, Amin, who is part of a group representing many of the families affected by the attack, is worried change has been too slow.

“I have faith in the Government. The only thing, they might take longer time, and we want to push it to be quicker,” she said.

She also called for more help for victims, including mental, emotional and financial support.

Andrew Little, the minister leading the Government's response to the Royal Commission, assured intelligence services were “across those threats and working with the police” to keep people safe.

“We know there’s a ways to go to restore trust and restore faith,” he said.

Little said, at this point, no changes would be made to the support the Government was already giving victims.