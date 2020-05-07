Nearly a quarter of children globally experiencing anxiety during Covid-19 pandemic

Nearly one in four children experiencing Covid-19 lockdown are dealing with feelings of anxiety, risking lasting psychological distress and depression, according to recent surveys by Save the Children.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Surveys of over 6000 children and parents across the USA, UK, Finland and Spain found that up to 65 per cent of the children struggled with feelings of boredom and isolation during their respective lockdowns.

In the survey completed in the USA, 49 per cent of children interviewed felt worried by the Covid-19 pandemic. A further 34 per cent reported feeling scared, 27 per cent reported feeling anxious.

"While children are resilient, we cannot underestimate the impact the pandemic is having on their mental wellbeing and overall health," Save the Children's head of Mental Health and Psychological support Marie Dahl said.

A mother drops off her children at school in Montana, United States. Source: Associated Press

"Children in a stable environment are likely to fare better, but many children are not so fortunate.

"Those who are living in poverty, who are experiencing violence at home, or are otherwise vulnerable can really be pushed over the edge by long lasting lockdowns-in the worst cases if left unaddressed this could escalate to depression and other mental health concerns.

"The mental health impacts of Covid-19 could be seen far beyond the life of the pandemic."

As a result, Save the Children are urging governments to "prioritise and invest in children's mental health, wellbeing and learning as part of their response to the outbreak."

Save the Children are also calling for access to support services during and after lockdown, and to classify social care providers as essential workers in order to allow proper resource allocation.

"Children are suffering enormous upheaval on a scale that we have not seen in this lifetime," Ms Dahl continued.

"There have been many sudden changes to their lives and so much is yet unknown about the long-term impacts of this crisis, which requires us to be vigilant and do everything possible to limit the impact on young minds.