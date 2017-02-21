 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nearly 90 per cent of Port Hills fire perimeter contained

share

Source:

NZN

Around 90 per cent of the fire perimeter area in Christchurch's Port Hills is considered to be controlled, firefighters say.

Authorities have extended the state of emergency in Christchurch as the Port Hills fire continues to burn beneath the ground.
Source: 1 NEWS

The definition of "controlled" is bare earth or blacked out ground for at least 10 metres.

However, the Fire Service says there are many hotspots that could flare up under some conditions.

Overnight, crews will continue to monitor and patrol the area, and drones will be back in the air to gather thermal and infrared hotspot imaging information.

The perimeter is around 30km and covers more than 2000ha, and about 100 people have been there today in both land-based and aerial operations.

Crews have also been working to identify any unburnt vegetation and to reduce the fire risk by creating fire breaks or removing vegetation.

Meanwhile, authorities say free GP visits are being offered to people affected by the fires, at the discretion of their general practice team.

The offer, which includes people who have been working on fire control and recovery operations, is for a two-month period from February 13, the day the fires started.

The fires destroyed at least nine homes, according to Civil Defence figures.

Residents were allowed temporary access to their homes inside cordons this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

They also led to thousands of residents being evacuated from about 400 homes.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

01:55
Authorities have extended the state of emergency in Christchurch as the Port Hills fire continues to burn beneath the ground.

Port Hills blaze flared up overnight, endangering home
01:44
Two cordons have been lifted, allowing those who have been evacuated for a week to return to their properties.

More Port Hills residents able to return home after cordon lifted
01:55
Authorities have extended the state of emergency in Christchurch as the Port Hills fire continues to burn beneath the ground.

Port Hills 'environment remains volatile, the fire is not out, extensive hot spots'
01:44
Two cordons have been lifted, allowing those who have been evacuated for a week to return to their properties.

State of emergency extended for Port Hills fires

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
2
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
4
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

03:05
5
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ