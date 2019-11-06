Nearly 90 fireworks related call outs across the country with large blaze on Auckland's Mt Wellington

Two Auckland maunga were hit by fires on Guy Fawke's night on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to two separate fires just before 10pm, one on Mt Wellington and one on Mt Eden.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed both incidents were related to fireworks. Both blazes are now contained.

They say they struggled battling the Mt Wellington blaze due to difficulty in accessing it.

On Facebook, people have reported seeing the fire on Mt Wellington from Otahuhu.

Burned grass on Mt Eden following Guy Fawkes in 2019 Source: 1 NEWS

There were a total of 86 fireworks related emergency calls around the country last night, 46 of those in Northland and Auckland.