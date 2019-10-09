Nearly 60 per cent of adults want to stay in isolation after Level 4 restrictions lifted - survey

Most adults say they will or would like to stay in isolation after Alert Level 4 restrictions are lifted at 11.59pm on Monday, according to survey results released today.

Open plan office. Source: istock.com

Horizon Research found 57 per cent of adult respondents, equating to over one million full- or part-time workers, shared the sentiment.

Out of all respondents, categorised by employment status, 12 per cent said they would “definitely stay in isolation”. When extrapolated to the population, that would represent about nearly 428,000 full-time workers and nearly 45,000 part-time workers.

Meanwhile, about 45 per cent of respondents said they would “most likely stay in isolation”. Extrapolated, that would mean about 639,300 full-time workers (44 per cent in the survey) and 281,300 part-time workers (45 per cent).

About 34 per cent of respondents said they were “unlikely to stay in isolation”. That would represent about 599,000 full-time workers (38 per cent) and 227,700 part-time workers (29 per cent).

Horizon Research survey results. Source: Supplied

“This has implications for businesses who are awaiting approval to open again and whose business model is fundamentally built on staff attendance at their premises,” Horizon Research said.

The survey was conducted with the nearly 1300 members of the HorizonPoll National Panel, which represents the country’s adult population. The sample was weighted on demographic factors including age, gender and education.

Responses were collected between April 7 and 12.