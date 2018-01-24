 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nearly 4000 mental health workers to get pay rise

share

Source:

NZN

About 3800 mental health and addiction workers will soon get a pay rise in line with last year's pay equity settlement for home care workers.

Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Source: 1 NEWS

Health Minister David Clark confirmed today the settlement was being extended to cover the mental health and addiction workers.

"We are correcting a problem created by the previous government, which failed to make the settlement broad enough to include mental health and addiction workers," he said.

"We are doing the right thing for these workers."

The pay equity settlement gave home care workers pay rises of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent.

Unions have applauded the government's action.

Related

Health

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says Metservice

2

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader


00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

4

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

5
Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

More maybe at stake for Opposition MPs in Parliament today than just holding the government to account.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 