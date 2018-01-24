Nearly 4000 mental health workers to get pay rise

About 3800 mental health and addiction workers will soon get a pay rise in line with last year's pay equity settlement for home care workers.

Source: 1 NEWS

Health Minister David Clark confirmed today the settlement was being extended to cover the mental health and addiction workers.

"We are correcting a problem created by the previous government, which failed to make the settlement broad enough to include mental health and addiction workers," he said.

"We are doing the right thing for these workers."

The pay equity settlement gave home care workers pay rises of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent.