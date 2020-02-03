Nearly 400 tourists, workers to remain stranded overnight as flooding slams Milford Sound

Around 382 people will be staying in Milford Sound overnight as high tides caused flooding in Milford Sound, according to Civil Defence.

State highway 94 Milford Road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow Source: NZTA

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said workers and guests had to be moved to Mitre Peak Lodge after the nearby workers' village was flooded.

State Highway 6 near Fox Glacier was closed overnight due to a slip but was reopened earlier this morning, but Milford Road is expected to remain closed for some days because of slips and flood damage.

Mr McKay says high tides and swelling of the Cleddau River caused flooding this morning and staff will continue monitoring throughout today and tomorrow as heavy rain is expected tomorrow morning.

MetService says a heavy rain warning is in force as a significant downpour is once again expected for the West Coast tonight.

An additional 300 to 400 millimetres of rain is expected to accumulate on the ranges.