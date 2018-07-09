Nearly 3000 IRD workers to walk off the job tomorrow in protest over pay

There are to be further strikes from Inland Revenue Department workers tomorrow over a pay dispute.

The Public Service Association (PSA) says nearly 3000 IRD workers will walk off the job in centres around New Zealand in a four hour strike.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says this was a hard decision for many members to take, but they feel like they have no choice.

"One in four staff is paid less than $48,000, and we have heard many stories of IR workers struggling to make ends meet, relying on the tax credits they themselves administer," Mr Barclay says.

"That's not fair, and it's not right. Our members are asking for two very reasonable things: fair pay systems and a modest across-the-board pay rise."

In Auckland, PSA members at the IRD will walk off the job from 8:30am to 12:30pm - in all other centres, they will walk off from 9am to 1pm.