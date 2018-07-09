 

Nearly 3000 IRD workers to walk off the job tomorrow in protest over pay

There are to be further strikes from Inland Revenue Department workers tomorrow over a pay dispute.

The Public Service Association (PSA) says nearly 3000 IRD workers will walk off the job in centres around New Zealand in a four hour strike.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says this was a hard decision for many members to take, but they feel like they have no choice.

"One in four staff is paid less than $48,000, and we have heard many stories of IR workers struggling to make ends meet, relying on the tax credits they themselves administer," Mr Barclay says.

"That's not fair, and it's not right. Our members are asking for two very reasonable things: fair pay systems and a modest across-the-board pay rise."

In Auckland, PSA members at the IRD will walk off the job from 8:30am to 12:30pm - in all other centres, they will walk off from 9am to 1pm.

The strikes come after 4,000 union members from IRD and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment walked off the job last Monday for two hours, holding rallies in towns and cities across the country.

The PSA members were protesting about what they say is unfair pay.
1 NEWS
A serious four-car crash on State Highway One in Waikato has left several people injured and blocked north and southbound lanes of the road.

Emergency services are attending the crash near Hampton Downs.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 3.45pm.

Initial reports indicate four people have been injured, police say.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of SH1 are blocked and multiple units are attending the scene.

A St John spokesperson has told 1 NEWS one person has critical injuries and two people have received minor injuries.

They were called at 3.46pm and are still at the scene.

Three appliances and a helicopter have been sent.


Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Two men have been convicted of fraudulently securing a $41 million bank loan to build an inner-city apartment block in Auckland.

A jury at the High Court in Auckland has found property developer Leonard John Ross, 51, and company director Michael James Wehipeihana, 46, guilty on three charges of obtaining by deception and two representative charges of using forged documents.

The jury found the pair made false statements and used the forged documents to secure the development loan from ANZ Bank to allow their company Emily Projects Limited to build the Waldorf Celestion Apartment Hotel.

Both men have been remanded on bail until sentencing in September.

Two other men involved in the scheme are currently serving sentences of 10 months' home detention.

Vaughn Stephen Foster, a self-employed consultant, and lawyer Timothy Upton Slack, who are both 56 years old, pleaded guilty to representative charges of obtaining by deception.

Serious Fraud Office director Julie Read said the office was committed to investigating and prosecuting offending like this "to maintain the integrity of the mortgage market for the benefit of honest borrowers".


