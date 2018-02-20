Nearly 23,000 without power in Taranaki, pipeline to New Plymouth water reservoir ruptured

Nearly 23,000 Taranaki properties were without power and a pipeline to a New Plymouth water reservoir was ruptured as a state of emergency was declared in the region tonight.

The emergency was declared in Taranaki due to high winds affecting roads and essential services, including power and water supplies, as Ex-Cyclone Gita tracks across the country.

Nearly 23,000 Taranaki properties were without power at 6.20pm and Taranaki Civil Defence said some may be without power overnight and into tomorrow.

The pipeline from the New Plymouth water treatment station to the Mangorei Reservoir has been ruptured by a falling tree.

Residents in eastern parts of New Plymouth District - New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Onaero and Urenui - are being urged to conserve water and use only the bare minimum.

Fallen trees and traffic accidents are disrupting traffic flows on number of highways and local roads, Civil Defence said.

Gust of up to 140kmh in South Taranaki and 120kmh in North Taranaki are expected to continue until 1am, after which winds should gradually ease, it said.

However, the effects of the storm would be felt well into tomorrow and beyond, due the scale of damage to infrastructure.

The effect of storm swells on vulnerable coastal communities is being monitored, Civil Defence said.

1 NEWS video filmed earlier today shows people struggle to stay standing against Cyclone Gita's winds on the New Plymouth waterfront