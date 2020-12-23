TODAY |

Nearly $20k raised for 'much-loved' mum and teacher aide who died from breast cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

Nearly $20,000 in donations have been raised for the family of a much-loved mum and teacher aide from Auckland's Te Atatu who died from breast cancer.

Claudia and Ignatios (Taky) Stylianou with their children, Lucy and Seth. Source: Givealittle

Mother of two Claudia Stylianou, 45, died last week after her breast cancer returned.

Stylianou had been diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, but appeared to have gone into remission following surgery and natural treatments, the Herald reports.

The Flanshaw Road School teacher aide had continued to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic after her husband was made redundant in March.

"With the ramifications of the pandemic hitting the family hard, she has kept working until she was able to and doing her best to make sure her family keeps functioning as normal as possible. But it's been exhausting and a huge challenge," a Givealittle page set up for Stylianou read.

"Sadly, Claudia lost her battle with breast cancer on 16 December 2020."

Stylianou "would be known to many as the sweetest, kindest human being who would put everyone else’s need first before her own," according to the Givealittle page.

Approximately $19,226 in donations has been raised so far.

