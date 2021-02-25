Nearly 20 Mongrel Mob, Black Power and Killer Beez members arrested amid gang crackdown

Nearly 20 Killer Beez, Mongrel Mob and Black Power members have been arrested as part of a widespread police crackdown on gang activity.

Three pistols and a set of ballistic armour were seized in the raids by Eastern District police. Source: NZ Police.

It comes in line with the national coordinated effort labelled Operation Tauwhiro, focused on disrupting and preventing gun-related gang violence.

Fifteen members linked to the Mongrel Mob and Black Power have been arrested by Eastern District police, narrowing in on gang activity in Wairoa.

Local authorities were assisted by teams throughout the region from Gisborne, Napier and Hastings focused on dispelling recent tensions in the area.

“We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated,” said District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Brent Greville.

One of three pistols seized during their raids of Black Power and Mongrel Mob properties. Source: NZ Police.

Five men were arrested on charges including violence, firearms and drug offenses in connection to recent incidents.

Three guns and a set of ballistic armour were seized from a Napier property as part of 12 recent police raids targeting organised crime.

A further 10 people were arrested on warrants to arrest.

Drugs, guns and large sum of cash seized in Killer Beez searches

Guns, drugs and a large sum of cash were seized from Killer Bees members during the raids. Source: NZ Police.

Three guns, drugs and over $5000 in cash were seized in police raids of several Auckland properties linked to the Killer Beez gang today.

The operation came in response to an incident from earlier this month, where a 12-gauge shotgun inside a bag was seen being thrown from a car near Flatbush School Road.

Properties in Flat Bush and Otahuhu were searched by authorities this morning, said Counties Manukau Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

At one of the houses two men wanted on outstanding gun and drugs charges were found, alongside a pistol, methamphetamine and $5000 in cash.

Three guns along with ammunition were found during the searches of Killer Bees linked properties. Source: NZ Police.

A 23-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of meth for supply. They were expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

In addition, a 25-year-old was arrested on numerous outstanding charges which include the supply and possession of methamphetamine.

Police found two further guns along with ammunition at the second home searched.