TODAY |

Nearly 20,000 guns returned as part of buyback scheme

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Crime and Justice

Nearly 20,000 guns and almost 74,000 gun parts have been handed back police so far under the Government's buyback scheme.

In the most recent tally, 19,837 guns and 74,000 parts have been handed in by 12,621 people nationwide.

Around $37 million has been paid out to gun owners in return for the firearms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country. Source: 1 NEWS

The buyback scheme comes after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, in which 51 people died.

Currently, only 2500 of the country's E-category firearms have been handed back as part of the amnesty scheme.

Police have since warned the owners of the guns that there are only a few months to hand them back, but it's possible the amnesty could be extended.


Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:17
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
National response to youth homelessness problem needed, frontline worker says
4
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
5
Tonga's PM and democracy campaigner 'Akilisi Pohiva dies, aged 78
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi search and rescue crews recognised internationally for saving lives of trio thrown into sea
08:22

Watch: Young award-winning spoken word artist performs poem about toxic masculinity

Demolition company, farmer fined over $50,000 after illegal Northland burn off

Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago, lying to US Secret Service