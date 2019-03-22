Nearly 20,000 guns returned as part of buyback scheme

Nearly 20,000 guns and almost 74,000 gun parts have been handed back police so far under the Government's buyback scheme.

In the most recent tally, 19,837 guns and 74,000 parts have been handed in by 12,621 people nationwide.

Around $37 million has been paid out to gun owners in return for the firearms.

The buyback scheme comes after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, in which 51 people died.

Currently, only 2500 of the country's E-category firearms have been handed back as part of the amnesty scheme.