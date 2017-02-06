TODAY |

Nearly 150 Kiwis stuck in South Africa after repatriation flights cancelled

Nearly 150 Kiwis are stuck in South Africa after repatriation flights were cancelled.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, 142 New Zealanders were booked on five Qatar Airways flights from Johannesburg to Doha which have now been cancelled.

Six flights were scheduled between 5 and 16 May.

The first of these departed yesterday with six Kiwis on board, however the remaining five will not be taking place.

"We understand that Qatar Airways is still seeking approvals from the South African government to operate flights in and out of South Africa," MFAT said in a statement.

"There was a total of 142 New Zealanders booked on these flights and we remain available to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in South Africa as needed."

"We acknowledge the concern and frustration that this situation is causing and we are urgently examining all possible options to assist New Zealanders in South Africa looking to return home," it concluded.

