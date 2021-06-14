Nearly 100 electric vehicles registered for rebates on first day

Almost 100 electric vehicles or hybrids were registered for the new government rebate scheme on its first day.

Electric vehicles being charged - stock image. Source: istock.com

As of July 1, new electric vehicles owners could receive $8,625 back from the government. New hybrid owners were eligible to a $5,750 rebate, used electric vehicles $3,450 and used hybrid imports $2,300.

Ahead of the rebate scheme opening, car dealers that sold electric or hybrid vehicles said their phones had been "going crazy."

"A lot of our customer base were already thinking of electric wheels, I think with the rebate scheme it has just tipped them over the edge," Stevie Gordon, a Hyundai saleswoman said.

Her colleagues spent yesterday registering vehicles for the scheme.

Today, the Transport Agency Waka Kotahi told 1 NEWS it received 97 applications for the rebate scheme on its first day.