 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Nearly 100 bags of synthetic cannabis recovered by police during routine Hawke's Bay traffic stop

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

A man has been charged after 97 bags of synthetic cannabis were found during a routine traffic stop in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay.

Police say at around 1pm on yesterday Police stopped a driver on Flaxmere Avenue, Flaxmere due to the poor condition of his vehicle which did not appear to meet the standard for a warrant of fitness.

After being stopped, the driver, a 25-year-old man, tried to throw a bag and cellphone back into the car. Police say the bag contained cannabis and cash.

Following this discovery a search of the car was carried out.

Police recovered two large zip-lock bags containing at total of 97 smaller bags of synthetic cannabis.

The man has been arrested and is due to appear in court next Tuesday facing charges of possession of psychoactive substances for supply and possession of cannabis as well as driving offences.

Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll says, "It’s likely that the synthetic cannabis would have ended up causing significant harm in our communities".

Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Chinese businessman at centre of National Party $100k donation controversy 'disappointed' with situation
Selection of Teatime Biscuit Snacks Served on a Plate

US high school student baked grandfather's ashes into biscuits, shared them with classmates, police say
Silhouette of man's head in front of computer monitor light at night

Man masquerading as youth worker is targeting children online, police warn
Reilly Bowler

Dangerous man on the loose after escaping from Auckland court