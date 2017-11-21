Nearly 100 bags of synthetic cannabis recovered by police during routine Hawke's Bay traffic stop

A man has been charged after 97 bags of synthetic cannabis were found during a routine traffic stop in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay.

Police say at around 1pm on yesterday Police stopped a driver on Flaxmere Avenue, Flaxmere due to the poor condition of his vehicle which did not appear to meet the standard for a warrant of fitness.

After being stopped, the driver, a 25-year-old man, tried to throw a bag and cellphone back into the car. Police say the bag contained cannabis and cash.

Following this discovery a search of the car was carried out.

Police recovered two large zip-lock bags containing at total of 97 smaller bags of synthetic cannabis.

The man has been arrested and is due to appear in court next Tuesday facing charges of possession of psychoactive substances for supply and possession of cannabis as well as driving offences.