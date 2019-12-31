TODAY |

Nearly 10,000 New Year's revellers partying hard at Wanaka's Rhythm and Alps festival

New Year celebrations are already getting underway across the country, with close to 10,000 people taking up residence in a makeshift tent city in the Cardrona Valley for Rhythm and Alps.

Some people are already several days into their festivities, while others made a last-minute decision to attend the Wanaka festival.

The weather's behaving, with temperatures in the high 20s, and organisers say attendees are behaving as well.

"We've had one arrest in nine years and we're catering for a large amount of people, having a party year in and year out," Rhythm and Alps festival director Alex Turnbull told 1 NEWS today.

Despite concerns from pill testing group Know Your Stuff about high-dose MDMA pills, St John staff have enjoyed a quiet start to the festival.

"The pies are selling well, the medics are underutilised at the moment, just sort of bee stings and sunburn," Mr Turnbull says.

While there's no testing of illegal substances at the festival, systems are in place.

Police are urging revellers to have each others' backs as the party continues well into the night.

