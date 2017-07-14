 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nearly 10,000 left without power in central North Island as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, heavy rain and snow

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain expected to head across the upper North Island today where power is cut to thousands.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Over 9,000 homes are currently without power in the central North Island with the worst affected places being Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape where around 4000 homes are without electricity.

The other approximately 6000 households without power are in Taranaki and across the lower North Island.

Many of the incidents have been caused by strong winds according to Powerco's website, while the cause of other outages are still being investigated.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

State Highway's 46, 57 and 49 are also closed, with State Highway Four closed right up to where it meets State Highway 41 near Taumaranui.

Further south State Highway Four from Raetiti Whanganui is shut and the Taupo to Napier Road on State Highway Five is also closed.

All South Island roads have reopened now the worst of the weather has passed, with inland route 70 Waiau to Peketa now open, State Highway 73 Arthurs Pass open and State Highway 37 Porters Pass open with chains essential.

1 NEWS' Sam Kelway has the latest from the "miserable conditions" in at Whakapapa.
Source: Breakfast

South of Kaikoura State Highway 1 Goose Bay to Peketa is open until 6pm. 

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain and southerly gales in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo until this evening, when the rain and winds should ease.

Heavy snow is expected above 600 metres in Hawkes Bay and a warning is in force there. Heavy snow is also possible above 800 metres in Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty, but especially above 1000 metres.

They say while this is the tail end of the weather event, the combination of heavy rain, snow and strong winds will continue to cause disruption to transport, especially about higher roads. 

Interisland ferries have resumed service today after being cancelled from Wednesday afternoon due to severe gales, but Bluebridge ferries will only be taking freight today, no passengers.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Nearly 10,000 left without power in central North Island as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, heavy rain and snow

2
Christopher Tobin

Thousands raised for bus crash victim's family as his two youngest fight injuries

00:35
3
Roger John Hussey smiles at the camera as he prepares to take off from Kata Beach, south of Bangkok.

Aussie man filmed moments before fatal parasailing accident on Thailand beach

02:24
4
Kiwi ingenuity is being credited once again for a business breakthrough with global potential.

Auckland firm's breakthrough to keep leftover concrete out of landfills


04:25
5
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 