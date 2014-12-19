Near-full Wellington hospitals prepare for potentially busy weekend ahead of British and Irish Lions test

Wellington's public health provider is encouraging people to see GPs first for care as already near-full hospitals prepare for a potentially busy weekend.

The city is bulging with visitors for the second Test of the British and Irish Lions tour tonight.

Capital & Coast District Health Board said yesterday its Wellington and Kenepuru hospitals are currently near capacity, and patients with non-urgent needs are being encouraged to see their GP in the first instance.

The DHB runs Wellington Regional Hospital in Newton and Kenepuru Community Hospital in Porirua.

Both hospitals experience higher occupancy at this time of year when chest infections and other illnesses are more common, and there is an increase in sport-related injuries.

"The high patient numbers aren't related to the Lions tour, but this will be a busy weekend for our emergency department," said chief medical officer John Tait.