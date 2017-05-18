Near-death quake experience spurs survivor to pin-up glory

A Christchurch earthquake survivor who has just been crowned Miss Viva Las Vegas in a pin-up competition is determined to use her story to help others battling anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Monique McLennan was just 22 when she came terrifyingly close to death in the PGC building when it was crushed by the 2011 quake.

But now Ms McLennan is using her struggle with post-traumatic stress and anxiety to help others, Seven Sharp reported.

She has just been crowned Miss Viva Las Vegas, the pin-up equivalent of Miss Universe, with her old-fashioned glam style.

"If I can help just one person with my story then it's worth telling a million times," she said.

"I have seen and heard things that most people can't even imagine in their worst nightmares," she said, referring to the six excruciating hours she lay trapped in the PGC building.

But like the broken city, Ms McLennan has been re-building, battling anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

"I believe that's it's really important to show people that it's okay to talk about it," she said.