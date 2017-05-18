 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Near-death quake experience spurs survivor to pin-up glory

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Christchurch earthquake survivor who has just been crowned Miss Viva Las Vegas in a pin-up competition is determined to use her story to help others battling anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Monique McLennan rebuilt herself after her terrifying experience and is now winning international pin-up competitions with her old-fashioned glam style.
Source: Seven Sharp

Monique McLennan was just 22 when she came terrifyingly close to death in the PGC building when it was crushed by the 2011 quake.

But now Ms McLennan is using her struggle with post-traumatic stress and anxiety to help others, Seven Sharp reported.

She has just been crowned Miss Viva Las Vegas, the pin-up equivalent of Miss Universe, with her old-fashioned glam style.

"If I can help just one person with my story then it's worth telling a million times," she said.

"I have seen and heard things that most people can't even imagine in their worst nightmares," she said, referring to the six excruciating hours she lay trapped in the PGC building.

But like the broken city, Ms McLennan has been re-building, battling anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

"I believe that's it's really important to show people that it's okay to talk about it," she said.

In her spare time, Ms McLennan does hair and makeup and holds workshops, and says it's all about inspiring others to be themselves.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own, aged 52

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:45
4
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:43
5
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ