 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A driver has been caught driving on the wrong side of a windy Coromandel road, nearly causing a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.
Source: YouTube: Z Grant

On New Year's Eve Grant Zhu was driving between Coromandel town and Whagapoua on State Highway 25 when he had to slam on his brakes to avoid a car coming towards him around a tight corner.

A video captured by Mr Zhu's dashboard camera shows the driver of the other vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and heading straight for Mr Zhu's car before both come to a sudden stop.

The video of the near-miss incident was posted to YouTube by Mr Zhu who told Fairfax he had to pull over after the ordeal as he was so scared he needed to calm down.

"Of course I was scared. Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible," he said.

The driver of the other car smiled and then kept driving after the near miss, said Mr Zhu.

"I hope the driver realised this was wrong. How could they look so relaxed?"


Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

00:18
2
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

00:10
3
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago


4
Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

00:16
5
Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for much of the North Island.

Flash flooding turns Palmerston North road into river as wild weather hits

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

According to MetService, 7.6mm of rain has fallen in Kaitaia in an hour this morning and it's expected to head south.

00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.

00:31
Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 