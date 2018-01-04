Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

A driver has been caught driving on the wrong side of a windy Coromandel road, nearly causing a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

On New Year's Eve Grant Zhu was driving between Coromandel town and Whagapoua on State Highway 25 when he had to slam on his brakes to avoid a car coming towards him around a tight corner.

A video captured by Mr Zhu's dashboard camera shows the driver of the other vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and heading straight for Mr Zhu's car before both come to a sudden stop.

The video of the near-miss incident was posted to YouTube by Mr Zhu who told Fairfax he had to pull over after the ordeal as he was so scared he needed to calm down.

"Of course I was scared. Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible," he said.

The driver of the other car smiled and then kept driving after the near miss, said Mr Zhu.

"I hope the driver realised this was wrong. How could they look so relaxed?"