NCEA tweaked for Auckland students after Covid-19 lockdown disruption

Changes to NCEA will be implemented for Auckland secondary students after the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Students in a classroom (file photo). Source: istock.com

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the period has been unsettling for for many New Zealanders - "but I know it’s been particularly stressful for some senior secondary students".

"The resurgence of Covid in the community has meant that some students - particularly those in Auckland - have spent a longer period out of their classrooms at a critical time of year, and additional changes to NCEA are being made to recognise this."

For schools that were under Alert Level 3 in term three or four, some of the changes include lifting the cap on students able to enrol in correspondence school over summer from 1000 to 4000 for students that need up to 10 additional credits to gain NCEA or University Entrance and reducing of the threshold for NCEA certificate endorsement (excellence and merit) from 46 credits to 44 credits.

"Today’s decisions will provide immediate relief to students, teachers and whānau who are concerned about the impact of the second lockdown on the opportunity to attain NCEA while maintaining the credibility and reputation of the qualification," Mr Hipkins said.

"NCEA changes for all students were announced in May and June, including the introduction of Learning Recognition Credits, changes to thresholds for Course and Certificate endorsements, and delays to NCEA examination and portfolio submission dates.