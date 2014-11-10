NCEA student results for 2017 are now live and available online

 

Almost 168,000 NCEA students are now able to view their results for 2017 on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website.

Student sits NCEA exam.

Source: Seven Sharp

NZQA did not disclose exactly what time today the results will be online, in an attempt to avoid overloading the site all at once, but after 7am this morning the site went live with the results.  

Any students heading to uni this year will be off to a good start with the Labour Government introducing fees free for eligible first time tertiary students.

But, students are being reminding to check their eligibility for fees free study soon.

"People will need to act soon to ensure their fees free eligibility is processed in time to complete enrollment for many qualifications and courses starting in 2018," says Tertiary Education Commission chief executive Tim Fowler.

"Broadly, if you're a New Zealander who finished school in 2017, or if you will finish school during 2018, you qualify for a year of fees free provider-based tertiary education or two years of industry training in 2018.

"And, fees free is an opportunity for adults as well as school leavers - if you're not a recent school leaver, but you've done less than half a year of tertiary education or training (including tertiary study overseas), you may also qualify."

Meanwhile, today may bring disappointment for some students who might not get their desired results.

Mr Fowler said parents and teens may need to think about other career options or look into a training pathway that's right for them.

Education

